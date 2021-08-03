Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Update

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Computer Services worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSVI opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.50. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.53.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

