Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $173.40 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Conflux Network has a market cap of $173.40 million and $6.90 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.65 or 0.06496330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.01404677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00363104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00129069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00596446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.24 or 0.00372585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00296398 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 862,434,158 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

