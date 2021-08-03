ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 96,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.