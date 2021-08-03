Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

