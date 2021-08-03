Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

