ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 229

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.94) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 54.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.