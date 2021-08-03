Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 415 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. 303,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.