Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $294.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $293.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

