Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.22. The stock had a trading volume of 142,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The company has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.