Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 1,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

