Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,015. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

