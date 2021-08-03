Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRVS opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.