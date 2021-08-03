Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.17. Cosan shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 384 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
