Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.17. Cosan shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 384 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cosan alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $108,852,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,768,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,323,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,021,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.