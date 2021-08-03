CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CSGP stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. 30,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

