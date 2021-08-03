Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.77. 88,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $175.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

