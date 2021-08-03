Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $168.53 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.