Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,615 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 82,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.