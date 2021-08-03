Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 961 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12,322.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 295,372 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after buying an additional 160,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

