Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes $584,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 173,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

