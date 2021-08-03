Country Trust Bank Has $187.11 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,824 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $187,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.