Country Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,716 shares of company stock worth $15,996,067. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.54. 22,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

