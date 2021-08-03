Country Trust Bank Purchases 11,565 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 81,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 2,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

