Country Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $99,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 246,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 556,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,869,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 599,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 139,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

