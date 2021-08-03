Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Betty M. Vandenbosch Sells 8,333 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.20.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

