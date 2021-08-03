Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Covetrus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

