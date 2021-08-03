Craig Eric Anderson Sells 40,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 529,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $48,240,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $42,661,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

