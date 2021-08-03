Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,950 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,600.50 ($47.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £84.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,628 ($47.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,464.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.