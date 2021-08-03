Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 312.60 ($4.08).

Shares of LON:JUP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 271.60 ($3.55). The stock had a trading volume of 448,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,975. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

