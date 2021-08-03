Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 889,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.