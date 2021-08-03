Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Criteo to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Criteo has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Criteo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.