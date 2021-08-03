Critical Comparison: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) & Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DallasNews and Lee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DallasNews $154.30 million 0.23 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Lee Enterprises $618.00 million 0.28 -$3.11 million N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than DallasNews.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DallasNews and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DallasNews -3.95% -11.03% -4.12% Lee Enterprises 1.50% -11.46% 0.30%

Risk and Volatility

DallasNews has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DallasNews and Lee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats DallasNews on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management, as well as digital marketing services to small to medium businesses, including search engine marketing and social media. In addition, the company offers integrated digital publishing and content management solutions for creating, distributing, and monetizing multimedia content for daily and weekly newspapers, as well as universities, television stations, and niche publications. Further, it provides commercial printing services; distributes third party publications; and operates a digital marketing agency. Additionally, the company publishes 9 daily newspapers, and weekly newspapers and specialty publications. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1890 and is based in Davenport, Iowa.

