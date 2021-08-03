Critical Contrast: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and Parsons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,333.04 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Parsons $3.92 billion 1.01 $98.54 million $1.83 21.05

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 Parsons 0 4 0 0 2.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 49.85%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Parsons.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.47% 9.78% 4.63%

Summary

Parsons beats TuSimple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for complex energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

