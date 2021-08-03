Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 6,000 ($78.39).
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRDA. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised Croda International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).
LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,494 ($110.97) on Friday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,696 ($74.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,524 ($111.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,425.76. The company has a market cap of £11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
