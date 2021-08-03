Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 6,000 ($78.39).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRDA. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC raised Croda International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,337.50 ($108.93).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,494 ($110.97) on Friday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,696 ($74.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,524 ($111.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,425.76. The company has a market cap of £11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

