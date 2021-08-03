Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.73. 29,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,432. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

