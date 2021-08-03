Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.39. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 8,899 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Crown Crafts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Crafts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Crafts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

