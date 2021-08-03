Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 31,342 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Barnes Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:B opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

