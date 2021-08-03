Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 87.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $45.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

