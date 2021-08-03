Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

