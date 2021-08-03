Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veru by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veru by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

VERU stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

