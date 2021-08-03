Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

POST opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

