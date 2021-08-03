Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. Cummins reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.59 billion to $26.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

CMI traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00. Cummins has a 1 year low of $192.74 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

