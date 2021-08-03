Curve DAO Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $95.70 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $594.11 million and $95.70 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00061884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00803123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00093701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,561,464,403 coins and its circulating supply is 382,141,151 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

