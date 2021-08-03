cVault.finance (CORE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,268.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $70.85 million and $83,268.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,084.91 or 0.18424186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042203 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

