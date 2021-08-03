CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 22,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

