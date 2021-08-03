CVRx (CVRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($21.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVRX opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Get CVRx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVRX. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.