Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider David Cragg Sells 2,616 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

