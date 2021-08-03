Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.