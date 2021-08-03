D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Frank’s International worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

