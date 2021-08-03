D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGOU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $6,677,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

