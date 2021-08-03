D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,936 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

